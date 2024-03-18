Erik ten Hag claims that the Ajax version of Antony is returning

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has waxed lyrical on the impact of the much-maligned Antony during his side’s famous 4-3 extra-time win over Liverpool, and claimed the version he had of the player at Ajax is returning.

In a pulsating 120 minutes that was only decided in the last seconds of the game, Amad Diallo sent United fans to dreamland with a late strike.

However, it was another unfancied winger that the manager had special praise for. The Brazilian Antony was introduced in the 71st minute for Rasmus Hojlund and very few if any people in the stadium or watching at home, would have expected the role he was about to play.

The man from Osasco has had a nightmare of a season, scoring just one goal before the strike against Liverpool and having major problems off the pitch with the criminal investigation against him still ongoing in the background.

In fact, the statistical inefficiency of the attacker while at United was outlined clearly by The Peoples Person just a few days ago.

Therefore, the player has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Flamengo, as United have reportedly wanted to cut their losses with the winger.

Nonetheless, Old Trafford was stunned when Antony had a positive, energetic impact and scored a crucial equaliser in the 87th minute in front of the Stretford End.

In truth, he was a massive thorn in the side of a tiring Liverpool side who had played on the previous Thursday in the Europa League.

The Peoples Person has already highlighted the massive contribution the winger made off the bench in both an attacking and defensive sense.

Speaking after the game to BEIN sports, the former Ajax manager made a point of praising his most expensive signing’s efforts and his strength of character to fight back from adversity.

“It’s very important for him. He struggled so much. First part, he was not himself, he’s responsible for that”.

“And then he lost confidence, and now he has to fight back. We see through the last two weeks, he’s returning”.

“I see in training, I see the Antony I was used to working with at Ajax, and also used to working with in the first weeks here”.

‘He has to fight back, and I’m sure he will do, because you’ve seen that goal”.

The Dutch coach was also keen to point out that Antony did not only contribute a goal but also when he had to fill in at left back as United pursued a late equaliser and last-gasp winner in extra time.

“But not only in the goal. When he’s going to left full-back position, he’s defending very well. In certain systems, he can play from that side”.

“He’s not a defending player, don’t get me wrong, because we have seen, he can score goals”.

"I am seeing the Antony I was seeing at Ajax." Erik ten Hag saluted the work of Antony today and insisted that the attacker is refinding his confidence. 🎤@AndyKerrtv#FACup #MUNLIV #MUFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/gZqKHaLBM2 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 17, 2024

Whilst not even the most optimistic fan would suggest the Brazil international has turned a corner, it is a start. As always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and even though it seems highly unlikely, maybe just maybe, there is a route back for Antony at Old Trafford. And if there isn’t, he’ll always have two crucial goals at the Stretford End against Barcelona and Liverpool to cherish.