Erik ten Hag names the four Manchester United players who are best in training

Amad Diallo got Old Trafford bouncing with a 120th-minute winner to seal a memorable Manchester United win against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool yesterday.

The Red Devils showed brilliant fight to come back from a goal down in extra time and book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 4-3 win. Their fighting spirit in extra-time against an in-form Liverpool side certainly deserves plenty of plaudits.

However, before Antony’s 87th-minute equaliser, United players frustrated the home support with their lacklustre showing and were lucky not to be punished for ball-watching by the visitors, who fumbled several chances to take the game away from the hosts’ reach.

Much has been said about Erik ten Hag’s questionable tactics, but United players’ inconsistent showings both in-game and in-season have been a big part of their struggles in this campaign.

The side clearly lacks leaders capable of not only consistently bringing their A-game to the pitch but also ensuring their teammates are always on their toes, resulting in a more controlled performance instead of the roller-coaster ride we saw against Liverpool.

It all starts from the training field, and United’s performances this season suggest things aren’t up to the desired level at Carrington.

Rio Ferdinand, who won it all in the famous red shirt under Sir Alex Ferguson, recently met Ten Hag to understand what goes behind the scenes these days at United.

Speaking to Ten Hag for TNT Sports, the legendary centre-back recalled how “standard” was a big thing when he was at Carrington before praising Paul Scholes for consistently shining in training during Alex Ferguson’s reign.

He then asked the current United gaffer to name players who consistently set standards in training in his setup. Ten Hag named four players, including Lisandro Martinez, for whom he also reserved special praise.

“Rapha Varane, Casemiro, Bruno, Licha Martinez, when he’s on the training pitch, he’s always front foot,” he said.

Martinez’s lengthy absence this term has proven to be very detrimental for Ten Hag. Apart from the Argentine’s elite ability in possession and defensive awareness, his infectious energy often pushes the whole backline to do more.

United have clearly missed his passionate presence, both at Carrington and Old Trafford, where he is fondly nicknamed the Argentine butcher. Much to Ten Hag’s relief, the 26-year-old is expected to be available for selection after this month’s international break.

Martinez’s return coupled with the new-found belief post-Liverpool comeback certainly has the potential to change United’s fortunes at the business end of the season.