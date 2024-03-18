Erik ten Hag’s intense training sessions blamed for Casemiro’s latest injury setback



Erik ten Hag’s intense training sessions are reportedly being viewed as the reason behind the latest injury sustained by Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazil national team recently confirmed in a statement that Casemiro withdrew from the squad ahead of their upcoming March friendlies against England and Spain.

The South American nation are understood to have already called up a replacement to fill in for Casemiro.

Casemiro is set for a third lay-off of the season. This term, Ten Hag has had to contend with injuries to key stars. This has played a huge part in hindering the team from nailing down a consistent run of results and performances.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the five-time Champions League winner has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The newspaper also reveals, “Dressing room sources have suggested the intense demands of United’s training sessions have contributed to Casemiro’s latest setback.”

It’s believed that there are concerns among the players that Ten Hag’s drills at Carrington are doing far more harm than good to their fitness.

MEN adds, “Casemiro’s latest absence is the 51st separate case of injury or illness that has caused a United player to miss a match this season.”

Casemiro missed United’s incredible 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday.

United won it very late in extra time to seal their place in the semi-final, where they will face Championship outfit Coventry City.

Ahead of the match, Ten Hag opened up about Casemiro’s injury and said, “It does [affect us] because Casemiro is very experienced and a very important player for us in organisation, also on the ball, he brings composure to the team and he can bring great passes to bring our frontline into great positions, especially with the three with their immense speed.”

“You miss, of course, a passer like Casemiro.”

With the former Real Madrid man unavailable for selection, Kobbie Mainoo was deployed as United’s deepest-lying midfielder.

The homegrown star was amazing and was one of the best players on the pitch before he was taken off in the second half for Christian Eriksen.

