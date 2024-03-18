FA issues statement condemning “tragedy chanting” during Man United’s FA Cup clash vs. Liverpool



The FA has released a statement utterly condemning incidents of “tragedy chanting” that took place during Manchester United’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United beat their bitter rivals 4-3 in dramatic fashion to book their place in the competition’s semi-final.

The Red Devils will take on Championship side Coventry City in the next stage of the tournament.

Should they overcome Coventry, United will meet the winner of the tie between Chelsea and Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

United’s goals vs. the Merseysiders were scored by Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, whose all-important winner dumped Liverpool out.

After the final whistle, the FA indicated that it’s working with Greater Manchester Police to get to the root of the matter.

Their statement read, “We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.”

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.”

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game.”

“It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

According to The Manchester Evening News, there was a heavy police presence at Old Trafford.

It’s understood that one individual has already been arrested following the tragedy chanting episodes during the game.

GMP have made an arrest following instances of tragedy chanting at today's Manchester United v Liverpool FA Cup match. More @MailSport shortly. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) March 17, 2024

United return to action on March 30 when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to clash against the Bees in the Premier League.

