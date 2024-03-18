Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid to sign Alejandro Garnacho in the summer



Manchester United came back from a goal down twice to eventually overcame Liverpool 4-3 in an enthralling FA Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Academy graduates shone the brightest on a night which reminded fans of the magic of the Cup and one player who stood out for his fearlessness was Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine grabbed the match-winning assist for Amad Diallo’s last-minute stunner and he never stopped running throughout the 120 minutes.

The 19-year-old’s performance was made even more praiseworthy after his younger brother claimed that the winger was injured in the lead-up to the game.

Garnacho, the star

Garnacho is now a bonafide star and a guaranteed starter while he has also raised minimum fuss when asked to play on the right wing and he has done a brilliant job out there.

He has seven goals and four assists so far this season and his exploits since his United breakthrough have impressed Real Madrid, who have been long-term suitors.

The Argentina international was born in Madrid and holds dual nationality and came up through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before his arrival in Manchester as a 17-year-old.

According to Real Madrid Exclusivo, club president Florentino Perez is expected to embark on a trip to Manchester where he will try and seal two signings from Manchester.

He wants to prise away Erling Haaland from Manchester City, whom the Los Blancos will play in the Champions League quarterfinals, and Garnacho from Old Trafford.

“Florentino Pérez is preparing a meeting for his trip to Manchester and this will be when the team visits the Etihad Stadium to play the second leg of those quarterfinals.

Real want Garnacho

“What Florentino Pérez intends is to try two signings during his visit to Manchester. These two players would be Erling Haaland from Manchester City and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

“He could meet with the two players to talk about his arrival at Real Madrid. In the case of Alejandro Garnacho: the player has a long-term contract until the summer of 2028, but we understand that it would cost considerably less money to get him out of Manchester United than Haaland.”

United’s academy is throwing up some fine talents in recent times and Garnacho is definitely right up there. While his decision-making has been criticised, his fearlessness is something that typifies what a United winger has had through the years.

The player is a self-confessed Cristiano Ronaldo fan and there is a chance he will leave for Madrid in the future having claimed he prefers the Madrid giants over Barcelona, but for now, there is no chance United let their starboy leave. Perez needs to look elsewhere.