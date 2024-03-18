Giorgio Scalvini: Man City and Chelsea set to rival Man United for top defensive prospect



Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Atalanta star and reported Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini.

Scalvini has been widely mentioned to be a name on United’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The centre-back position is an area of the pitch the Red Devils are keen to bolster. The long-term future of the likes of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof is uncertain.

Evans and Varane’s respective deals are set to expire at the end of the campaign and both will leave as free agents unless they can agree fresh terms with the club.

Maguire and Lindelof are attracting interest from rival parties and both could be released if United receive enticing offers.

With doubts mounting over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez, it’s easy to see why United are on the hunt for recruits to slot into the backline.

Already, Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked to players like Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Leny Yoro (Lille), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and of course, Scalvini.

United are understood to have sent scouts to watch Scalvini while in action for Atalanta.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Italy international is widely expected to leave Serie A when the campaign comes to an end, with England his most likely destination.

Fichajes have provided an update and indicated that there are three Premier League giants poised to battle it out for the 20-year-old’s services – United, Chelsea and City.

“The race for Atalanta’s central defender, Giorgio Scalvini, has taken an even more interesting turn with the entry of Manchester United into the competition, thus joining the Old Trafford team to Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for the young transalpine footballer.”

The publication notes that ultimately, Scalvini will decide his own future and where he wishes to play his football going forward.

He has made 26 Serie A appearances for La Dea this term and has helped them keep 10 clean sheets. Scalvini has been likened to former United man and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, for his dominance and elegance on the ball.

