How Manchester United stunned Liverpool with chaos-football in FA Cup – The Athletic

It’s been around 24 hours since Amad Diallo won the ball near Manchester United’s penalty area before joining Alejandro Garnacho at the opposite end to put the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher right at the death to complete a memorable 4-3 comeback against Liverpool.

Still, many fans and pundits alike are scratching their heads, struggling to understand how Man United stunned an in-form Liverpool side, ending Jurgen Klopp’s FA Cup journey in the process.

All season Erik ten Hag has received heat for his inability to instill a clear and coherent style of play.

The Red Devils have been caught in transition countless times this campaign owing to their directness, which often leaves plenty of space between attack and defence for the opposition to exploit.

This was even more evident at Old Trafford on Sunday. At one point in the game, it was near-impossible to deduce what formation the home side was supposed to be playing in.

Harry Maguire was running up and down the pitch, Bruno Fernandes was partnering with Christian Eriksen to shield Andre Onana, and United were searching for a goal without a recognised centre-forward on the pitch.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Ten Hag’s chaos football worked; impressively against a side that tends to stun teams with their direct and intense style of play.

According to The Athletic, no team in the Premier League this season has made more Opta-defined ‘direct attacks’ than United’s 72 this season. Just behind them are Liverpool, with 71.

Ten Hag decided to give his players the freedom to fly up the pitch, risking leaving his backline vulnerable. This time, it worked brilliantly, resulting in United beating Liverpool at their own game.

However, both sides have endured a very contrasting spell in the Premier League this term.

The reason? Liverpool have mastered the art of playing direct and still not losing control thanks to their excellent counter-pressing.

Whether Ten Hag will look to master the second step to take his side to Liverpool’s level or opt to adopt a more controlled style, akin to Manchester City, remains to be seen.

For now though, United are probably better at risking it all, crashing the box with multiple players, and taking their opponents by surprise.