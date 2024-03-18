Jesse Lingard’s effort is blasted by FC Seoul coach in latest poor showing

After only three games in South Korea, Jesse Lingard has already been called out by his new manager.

The Englishman arrived to FC Seoul to much fanfare after months of failing to agree a deal with higher ranking clubs across England and the globe.

The player suffered a debut from hell when he was booed onto the pitch, got a yellow card and his side lost 2-0.

In spite of such negativity the former United man insisted he was happy to make his debut in Korea and his appearance led to a record attendance in the K-League.

In spite of this, his side could only muster a 0-0 draw with Incheon.

Things went better for the side from the Korean capital on Saturday as they claimed a 2-0 win over Jeju, their first victory of the season.

However, Lingard started from the bench once again and picked up yet another yellow card in a poor display.

It was fair to say that FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong was less than impressed with his new celebrity recruit.

The Korea JoongAng Daily report that the manager stated after the match, “fame doesn’t win football games”.

“He only played a few minutes, and yet he didn’t work hard and avoided tussle,” Kim said. “If you run less than a footballer who has played 90 minutes, you’re not even a footballer”.

“Fame doesn’t win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player.”

The coach also claimed that he would need to speak to the England international about his performances to date.

This is not the first time that Lingard has faced the wrath of his new coach.

After his horrible debut Gi-dong exclaimed, “as we have not spent a long time together yet, I don’t think he [Lingard] showed the performance from his glory days. I think he still showed good moves a few times. I will help him play better”.

The truth is, it is incredibly humbling for the United academy product that at only 31 years old, he is massively struggling to make any sort of impact on the K-League.

Whilst it is true that he was out of football for a long time in his search for a new club and it has only been three appearances off the bench in a long season, his manager is clearly losing patience with him.

Moreover, his poor form will do little to persuade his multitude of critics that he only went to Asia for the lucrative business opportunities a world-class city like Seoul has to offer.

He will have to wait until Sunday 31st March to win back the trust of his coach when FC Seoul take on Gangwon away from home.