Kobbie Mainoo praises match winner Amad Diallo following FA Cup win over Liverpool



Kobbie Mainoo took to Instagram last night to praise match winner Amad Diallo for his role in Manchester United’s 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Mainoo praised his Man United teammate with the caption: “Amad you beauty”, attaching photographs capturing the post-match celebration as well as the moment that the pair celebrated Diallo’s winner with their teammates.

Diallo only entered the match in the 85th minute, at which point Man United were 2-1 down. His impact off the bench was almost immediate, with fellow substitute Antony equalising just two minutes later to send the match into extra time.

With both United and Liverpool scoring in extra time to make the scoreline 3-3, it appeared as if the match was headed for a penalty shootout when Amad scored one minute into added time to send the Old Trafford crowd into euphoria.

Having taken off his shirt during the ensuing celebrations, Diallo was shown a second yellow card, thereby being sent off. Still, his goal was enough to guarantee a place in the semifinals for United.

One of the photographs showed Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho pointedly holding up the shirt in the same way that Diallo did when he was sent off.

Speaking after the match, Diallo expressed his delight at the role he played in his team’s victory. “What a game. I think we deserved this win. We played very good, one of the best games of the season also,” the youngster explained.

When asked whether it was the best goal of his career, Amad responded: “I think so. It’s an important moment, so I think it’s the best goal of my career.”

Teammate Marcus Rashford layered on praise for the 21 year old, calling him “hardworking” and even suggesting that he is pushing for a more vital role in the team with performances such as these.

Still, it wasn’t only Amad who proved to be a major difference-maker in the clash. Mainoo himself emerged as a consistent player during the match, completing 31 of 38 passes as well as all four of his attempted dribbles.

What’s more, Mainoo made two tackles and three interceptions, proving to be solid both on the attack and in defence. (Sofascore)

With Mainoo, Amad, and other young rising stars such as Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund making an increasing impact on United, it appears that Erik ten Hag’s squad is well poised in its ambition to build towards the future.

United have a golden opportunity to progress to the FA Cup final, coming up against Coventry City in their semi-final clash.