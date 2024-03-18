Manchester United could once again turn to Ajax with Jorrel Hato in their sights



Manchester United pipped Liverpool 4-3 in extra-time in a humdinger of an FA Cup tie on Sunday to seal their place in the semifinals of the competition.

Despite initially taking the lead, the Red Devils fell behind on two separate occasions with the team once again failing to sustain the pressure and sitting back, allowing Liverpool to seize the initiative.

Sunday was the 12th time the 20-time English league champions have conceded three or more goals this season with five of them coming at Old Trafford.

By the time the game ended, Harry Maguire was playing up front while Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen were playing at the back, such was the urgency and lack of able passers at the back.

United’s search for a new CB

Lisandro Martinez has been sorely missed and with the futures of all other centre-backs up in the air, the club are likely to dip into the coming summer market to find a long-term partner for the Argentine.

Links have emerged with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Jarrad Branthwaite but if Fichajes are to be believed, the Manchester giants could once again find their solution at Ajax.

Jorrel Hato has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Amsterdam and despite his club’s poor campaign, the 18-year-old has been tipped for the very top.

He became the club’s youngest-ever captain in a European competition last term and was even included in the Guardian’s ‘Next Generation’ list. Former Red Devil Daley Blind has described him as a “fantastic” talent.

The Netherlands U21 international has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring once and providing three assists.

Hato chase on

Hato’s strength is his versatility with the player able to play both as a centre-back and left-back and United will have company in the form of Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for the former Sparta Rotterdam youth product.

“Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have set their sights on young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, with the intention of signing him at the end of the season.”

The problem is Hato recently signed a new deal until 2028 and his market value as per Transfermarkt is €22 million. Ajax are likely to ask for a lot more.

The team from Merseyside are rumoured to be favourites but if Ten Hag sticks around, United could edge ahead in the race. But INEOS might have other plans.

They are currently restructuring behind-the-scenes and a new transfer approach is likely to be implemented and considering Ten Hag’s limited success with Eredivisie players, that route might not be taken in the near future.