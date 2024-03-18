Manchester United “most well-prepared” to sign Antonio Silva



Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Benfica’s highly-rated defender Antonio Silva as the club begins finalising their summer transfer plans.

Deployed at the heart of Roger Schmidt’s defence, Dean Jones (givemesport.com) reveals Silva’s performances have attracted the attention of Europe’s leading clubs, with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Napoli in the hunt for the 20-year-old.

However, Jones contends it’s United who are “most well-placed” to win this race, with extensive scouting reports compiled on the defender and a clear need for reinforcements at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s defence. This corroborates a report relayed by The Peoples Person earlier in the season, which revealed Silva to be the club’s “top target” this summer.

While Lisandro Martinez has struggled enormously with injuries this season – as have his teammates in his absence – he remains United’s first-choice central defender. The choice to play alongside the Argentine is less clear, however.

Raphael Varane has impressed in recent months after appearing to have fallen out of favour under Ten Hag earlier in the season, but the Frenchman’s deal expires at the end of the season given Old Trafford officials chose not to activate an automatic one-year extension in December.

It’s believed both parties are continuing to negotiate the possibility of a new deal on reduced wages, but there has been no indication of an agreement on this. Varane’s age and susceptibility to injury at this stage of his career are worries for United moving forward.

Similarly, doubts continue over Harry Maguire who, despite firmly re-establishing himself as a key player under Ten Hag this season, has one year left on his deal in the summer and will turn 32 next season. The England international also came close to leaving Old Trafford last year , with United accepting an offer from West Ham, and reports indicate the London club are planning to return for the defender this summer.

Neither Maguire nor Varane possess the combination of physical and technical abilities Ten Hag requires of his central defenders, while Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are firmly squad options. As such, United have made a “younger, more athletic” centre-back a priority in the upcoming window; with the 20-year-old Silva fitting these requirements to a tee.

The Benfica academy graduate is tenacious defender who is capable with the ball as without. He ranks in the 86th and 95th percentiles for blocks and tackles respectively, illustrating his strength in one-on-one duels.

Conversely, Silva also clocks in at the 83rd and 78th percentile for successful take-ons and progressive passes – reflective of his ability to transition with the ball out of defence -while ranking in the 99th percentile for pass completion, underscoring his strength in possession.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen, who played for Benfica for two seasons as Silva was first establishing him in the senior squad, is adamant the Portuguese starlet is destined for the very top of European football.

Speaking last year, Vertonghen revealed “the boy will be a legend” when asked about Silva’s potential. “If he keeps doing what he’s been doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two,” the Belgian predicted.

With a new central defender a key part of the equation for United this summer, Silva appears tailor made to step into the Reds’ defence and continue his meteoric rise at Old Trafford next season if the club can fend off interest from their rivals elsewhere in Europe.

