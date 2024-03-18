Manchester United set their sights on Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz



Manchester United came back from a goal down on two separate occasions to seal a 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

When everything seemed lost, it was Antony who restored parity while another unlikely substitute Amad Diallo popped up to score a last-minute winner to send Old Trafford crazy.

But INEOS are planning a major summer cull and Antony continues to be on that list after having a disastrous sophomore season in the Premier League.

Bringing in a versatile forward is essential considering the burden that has been placed on Rasmus Hojlund and the unavailability of a decent right-winger, which has forced Erik ten Hag to play Alejandro Garnacho there.

Attacking reinforcements

And according to HITC, the Red Devils have found the perfect solution in the form of Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, who can play upfront as well as on the wings.

His versatility and eye for goal was what prompted Los Blancos to splurge €17 million on a then-19-year-old upcoming star from Manchester City.

The Premier League winner then proceeded to play for AC Milan on a three-year loan where he won the Serie A and reached the Champions League semifinals and that stint helped the attacker mature and he has come back and done wonders for the Spanish giants this term.

The 24-year-old is Real’s fifth top-scorer this season with nine goals while he has also registered four assists in 16 starts so far.

The Malaga-born forward is not a guaranteed starter at The Bernabeu and if Kylian Mbappe ends up arriving and Real strengthen further, his chances could reduce even further.

According to the report, United are prepared to take advantage of the situation and are ready to pounce in the summer but they will have Liverpool for company.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring proceedings but the player wants to establish himself at the 14-time Champions League winners.

Brahim Diaz chase

“Sources have told HITC that Liverpool and Manchester United have shown an interest in signing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

“Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 24-year-old former Manchester City player. However, HITC has been told that the Madrid star’s representatives have made it clear that he is not looking to leave Los Blancos this summer.”

Diaz’s current deal runs until 2027 and both parties are due to hold contract talks soon. All aforementioned clubs will be keeping a close eye on developments until then.

Knowing Real Madrid, they are bound to spend big on the attack and Diaz might have no choice but to look elsewhere for regular minutes. That will be the ideal time to strike.

