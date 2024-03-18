Marcus Rashford makes his stance clear on potential move to Paris Saint-Germain



Marcus Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain is one of those stories that simultaneously looks like it lacks substance but never goes away.

The Paris club was linked with him last summer before he signed a new contract after a career year, but another dip this season has brought those rumours back.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report about PSG potentially launching an £80 million bid for the United man as they seek to fill a Mbappe-sized hole in their squad next season.

Since then, conflicting reports have arisen, as well as Ten Hag making clear he doesn’t want to sell the player.

Amidst all the noise, Metro has now reported that Rashford doesn’t intend to make that move either, with the player expected to reject any advances.

Rashford is determined to bring his best form back to Manchester United, especially in a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

PSG also probably represent the only option when it comes to clubs who can match his United wage packet so Rashford rejecting them takes on even more meaning.

Recently, there have been signs of Rashford finding his best self as even though the overall performances have left a lot to be desired, at least the goals and assists are coming back.

He was on the scoresheet again in United’s thrilling victory over Liverpool, following up from his Manchester Derby wondergoal and the penalty against Everton.

United would hope he keeps up this run while bringing his general level of performance to a greater level as well.

That is the best way to silence all the noise around your future and if anything, a fit and firing Rashford is arguably more important to United than he would be to any other club.

A strong finish to the season with Rashford leading the charge would go a long way towards making that statement a reality.

