Player ratings: West Bromwich Albion u21s 0-3 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s dominated as they coasted to a 3-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion. Here are our player ratings for the match.

Read the detailed match report of all the action here.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Elyh Harrison – 7 – Had little to do in the way of shot stopping but as ever was good with the ball at his feet.

Habeeb Ogunneye – 6.5 – Did well putting in a shift at both centre back and right back and kept it simple while in possession.

Willy Kambwala – 8 – Mopped up everything at the back and was even covering the left wing despite lining up on the right. His pace and strength meant that West Brom couldn’t really get anything going in attack.

Sonny Aljofree – 9 – The man of the match, his passing out from the back was sublime. Whether it was over the top or straight through the heart of the West Brom defence, he cut through the opposition at will. He fed Charlie McNeill throughout with his passing. Was strong out of possession as well and made some good interventions to cut out crosses.

Sam Murray – 6.5 – A solid display and was comfortable on the ball but didn’t offer much attacking threat down the left side and apart from one good block, West Brom did little to test him.

Zach Baumann – 7.5 – Another good performance from the 17-year-old. He has adapted to the level quickly. Very astute in his movements, he did exceptionally well to create passing lanes in midfield and took the ball on the turn. His awareness around him meant he was able to avoid getting drawn into physical challenges in the centre of the park.

Toby Collyer – 8 – From back to front he put in a more expressive performance than usual. He dropped back to cover the backline well but also made some dangerous runs into the West Brom box which isn’t seen very often from him. Should have had a goal when his pressing won the ball but he couldn’t dispatch past the keeper.

Omari Forson – 7 – Given a free role he made some good runs and kickstarted the play for the first goal but wasn’t as involved as he would have hoped for after his recent first-team involvement.

Ethan Ennis – 7.5 – Good pressing from the front and offered a danger in the channels along with McNeill. Got a goal for his hard work and could have easily had an assist before coming off at the break.

Ashton Missin – 7 – Drifted through parts of the match but when he found himself on the ball he created danger with his movement down the wing and deliveries into the box.

Charlie McNeill – 8.5 – Another great performance, his work rate to press and endlessly run the channels have seen a huge improvement and he has also seemingly added an extra yard of pace. Created the first two goals with his crosses and then capped it off with a beautifully taken goal, chipping it over the keeper.

Substitutes

Ethan Williams – 6.5 – Started off with a good effort just wide of goal and tried to inject some pace into the match in the second half but with the overall tempo dropping so much, he couldn’t get going.

Ruben Curley – 6 – A decent cameo in the latter stages as United strolled to victory, won the ball a couple of times and kept possession well.

Tyler Fredricson – N/A – After 16 months out, a return to the pitch was amazing for Fredricson even if for only five minutes. He almost capped his return off with a goal after venturing forward but the rebound didn’t quite fall to him.

Bendito Mantato – N/A – Only a few minutes on the pitch but a nice reward to make his u21s debut after an incredible display for the u18s on Saturday.