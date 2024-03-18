Ruud van Nistelrooy is adamant that he wants next managerial role in England or Spain

Manchester United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has expressed his desire to return to management but this time in either England or Spain.

The prolific striker plundered 150 goals in just 219 appearances for the Red Devils, winning a Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with the club.

The fan favourite was sold to Real Madrid in 2006 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson, where he would continue to find the back of the net with incredible frequency and would win a league title in Spain too.

The Dutchman finished his playing days at Malaga in 2012 and went into management, where he has been coach of Jong PSV and also Feyenoord. Hee left his position there in May last year.

The 47 year old enjoyed a successful time as he guided his side to Johan Cruijff Shield and the Dutch Cup, but decided to leave due to rumours of a player revolt.

However, the former United number 10 is clear to where he would like to next try his hand in management.

According to The Mirror, Van Nistelrooy claimed, “I have had offers from various clubs, also in my own country, but I would love to work in England or in Spain”.

“I want to coach in a league where I have played, because in those countries I speak the language fluently. In my opinion, I have gained plenty of experience. I have gone through the ranks”.

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker backed up his managerial pedigree by stating, “I did the younger youth teams at PSV Eindhoven, I was coach of the under-21s and subsequently became manager of the first team. I have managed a lot of different players. I helped young talented players develop, let them grow, like Gakpo, Madueke, Bakayoko and Xavi Simons. I was able to support them in their development”.

The former Old Trafford hero went on to explain the type of organisation he would like to work for.

“It matters to me that it is a well organised club. I still want to work with young players, but ideally with a mixture of experienced professionals. I want to help them improve and bring a winning mentality. The latter is the most important thing. With my style of football.”

It will certainly be interesting to see where the former Netherlands international ends up. Maybe one day we will see him in the Old Trafford hotseat and the deafening chants of “Ruud” will be heard around the famous old stadium once more.