

Manchester United and Liverpool throwed up one of the FA Cup’s all-time classics with the Red Devils emerging 4-3 victors in the end.

The quarterfinal win meant the 12-time champions are headed to Wembley to face Coventry City in the semifinals with the chance at another replay of last season’s final on the cards.

Erik ten Hag’s job was saved by two unlikely substitutes but INEOS still plan to be ruthless, going ahead with a massive summer clearout while trying to fix a broken system behind-the-scenes.

The infrastructure and recruitment department has been criticised by the new Ajax director and plans are underway to fix years of neglect under the Glazers.

New system being put in place

Omar Berrada is set to join as the new CEO while Dougie Freedman and Jason Wilcox are also being eyed as head of recruitment and technical director.

United have already agreed a deal with Dan Ashworth to become the new sporting director and he is expected to drive the club’s transfer business in the market.

Newcastle are reluctant to let him leave and start work before the summer as they fear Ashworth might swing certain deals in United’s favour.

They are asking for a huge compensation package which Sir Jim Ratcliffe has termed as silly and there is a likelihood that a move will happen for a much lower price.

While a breakthrough is not expected imminently, constructive talks have taken place behind the scenes with Newcastle inching closer to a replacement.

But when the deal does happen, there is a chance certain clauses will be included to safeguard the Magpies’ interest with i news claiming the 20-time English league champions could be barred from buying Newcastle players for some seasons.

“i has been told constructive talks have taken place between Darren Eales and his Manchester United counterparts this week – but sources have suggested the two clubs remain a fair distance apart on a fee and terms of an agreement for Ashworth to move to Old Trafford.

Prohibitive clauses

“A suggestion that a £9m fee was close to being agreed was strongly rebutted by Manchester United this week. Sources at Old Trafford suggest Newcastle paid £3m to Brighton for Ashworth and any compensation will be closer to that. The Magpies, obviously, want more – especially if he is to start immediately.”

“Finer details – like whether Manchester United will be barred from buying Newcastle players for a set period of time – are also yet to be ironed out. “Nothing is imminent,” one source told i this week.”

Interestingly, The Peoples Person had relayed that Ashworth was looking at bringing Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes with him to Old Trafford in the summer.

That could now be off. It will be interesting to how and when this deal pans out. Once everyone is in place, a lot of big calls will be taken including a call on the manager’s future and the club’s style of play moving forward.