Argentina wonderkid Franco Mastantuono makes decision on his future as Man United circle



Argentina wonderkid Franco Mastantuono has reportedly agreed to sign a new deal with River Plate even as some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United battle it out for his services.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Mastantuono is wanted by United, who have a rich history of signing the world’s best and most promising youngsters before turning them into global superstars.

It’s understood that United went a step ahead and sent representatives to keep a close eye on the 16-year-old as they weighed up going after his signature.

Mastantuono made history in River Plate’s 3-0 win over Excursionistas as he became the joint-second youngest goalscorer in Argentine football history, matching Sergio Aguero’s record.

The only person to eclipse the United target’s feat is the legendary Diego Maradona, who scored for Argentinos Juniors aged 16 years and five days.

According to HITC, United may have to ward off competition from Manchester City, who are also admirers of Mastantuono.

“Sources have told HITC that Manchester United and Manchester City are keen on the 16-year-old River Plate attacking midfielder.”

“Chelsea, City, United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have spoken with intermediaries about Mastantuono in recent months.”

Amidst all this, HITC add that River Plate are not currently considering parting ways with their talented gem just yet.

Mastantuono has decided to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the club. He is poised to shun the heavy interest in him from European elites like United.

His current terms are set to expire in a year. He’s thought to have a release clause worth around £25m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Mastantuono is all but set to put pen to paper on a new deal that will see the value of his release clause increased significantly, giving the likes of United hope that they can still have him in the near future.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “River Plate have agreed new deal with top talent Franco Mastantuono (2007). Top European clubs are already following him but the new deal is 100% done until December 2026.”

“Release clause: €45m, up to €50m just 10 days before end of the window.”

Mastantuono has already made 10 senior appearances for his side. He’s managed one goal to his name and has been tipped to become the club’s latest academy graduate to move to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of Claudio Echeverri, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez.

