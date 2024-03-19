Barcelona open to Robert Lewandowski’s sale, Manchester United among suitors



Manchester United pulled off a stunning come-from-behind 4-3 win in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal tie against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The victory was made even more memorable by the fact that two unlikely sources, Amad Diallo and Antony, stepped up to potentially keep Erik ten Hag in his job for the time-being.

For most of the season, the club have been dire in front of goal and are still on course to have their lowest-scoring season in the Premier League till date.

Summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund is the top scorer with 13 goals and is the only player with double digit strikes to his name while Marcus Rashford, despite a recent resurgence, has not looked half as effective as he was last term.

United need help up front

With Anthony Martial perennially injured, the Dutch manager has had to rely far too heavily on the 21-year-old, something he wanted to avoid and hence asked the club for backup last summer and in winter.

FFP concerns meant no help was forthcoming but with INEOS now on board, that is expected to change moving forward with the club likely to dip into their transfer kitty for a goalscorer next summer.

Despite the pressure, the young Dane has broken plenty of records including becoming the youngest to score in six consecutive games and the new recruitment team must ensure his progress is not stalled when bringing in a new No 9.

An experienced pro could do the trick as the Denmark international could learn off of him while the veteran frontman could also provide an immediate goal threat should the Red Devils require one.

Spanish outlet El Nacional have linked the 20-time English league champions with a blockbuster swoop for Barcelona hitman Robert Lewandowski.

Old flame reignited

The Pole has been linked with the club ever since his Borussia Dortmund days but a transfer has never materialised but at the age of 35, he might have a last chance.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis and are looking at ways to trim the wage bill and raise some capital and they are open to offloading the 10-time Bundesliga champion.

Tottenham Hotspur, who lost Harry Kane to Lewandowski’s former club, are said to be ready to compete with the team from Old Trafford for the striker with 12 league titles to his name including one in Spain and one back home.

“Joan Laporta and Deco need to reduce the wage bill, and also get income, and for this reason they are studying the exit of the former Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznan man.

Lewandowski remains a threat

“The first suitor for Lewandowski would be Tottenham Hotspur, who are missing the figure of Harry Kane. In addition to Spurs, Manchester United continue to keep a close watch on Lewandowski, whom they have tried to recruit on several occasions in the past.”

Despite his advancing years, the two-time FIFA Best Player of the Year winner has still continued to bang in the goals for the Catalan giants.

He has 20 goals and nine assists in 39 games across all competitions and is their current leading scorer. He finished as the top-scorer last term as well and fans will remember his penalty against United in the Europa League, a game United ended up winning famously.

The striker has a contract until 2026 and is valued at €20 million as per Transfermarkt. He could provide the perfect short-term fix but INEOS might have plans of recruiting a long-term option.