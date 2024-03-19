Borussia Dortmund asking for €60 million for Manchester United target Donyell Malen



At one point during the second half of Manchester United’s FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Liverpool, it seemed like the players had given up with the Merseysiders leading 2-1.

When manager Erik ten Hag removed Rasmus Hojlund for Antony, a loud groan reverberated across Old Trafford and it seemed like the towel was thrown in.

But the Brazilian, who has 0 goals and assists in the Premier League this term, conjured up a special finish with his right foot to level proceedings before another substitute Amad Diallo stepped up to score the winner in extra time.

Right wing has been a problem position for the Red Devils with Jadon Sancho’s falling-out with the manager forcing the club to send him out on loan while the former Ajax winger has had a nightmare on and off the pitch.

RW issues

Alejandro Garnacho has made the most out of a bad situation but the club will need a reliable option going forward especially if INEOS end up successfully executing their planned summer clearout.

Antony and Sancho are both on the list and Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund identified as the perfect replacement by the manager and the new minority ownership.

The Netherlands international is Dortmund’s top-scorer this term with 13 goals and he also has five assists and the Bundesliga side are open to an exit provided they receive a satisfactory offer.

Apart from the 20-time English league champions, his former club Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the 25-year-old versatile forward.

German publication Bild have claimed that while BVB would like to keep hold of the former PSV Eindhoven man, he is likely to generate the largest fee and a €60 million price tag has been slapped on him.

“Dortmund’s Donyell Malen (25) is having his best season at BVB since he moved from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for an impressive fee of 30 million.

“According to BILD information, after Arsenal and Manchester United, Liverpool FC is also keen on the Dutch international.

Malen price hike

“Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl (44) has emphasized several times that he actually doesn’t want to give up the Dutch rocket. But Malen is currently one of the few Borussia players for whom the club could generate a higher fee.

“If Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool were willing to put a transfer fee of 60 million euros on the table, the BVB bosses would probably also be willing to talk!”

Sancho, who is currently at the Westfalenstadion, wants to stay on if Ten Hag is not removed and Dortmund are more than willing to keep the 23-year-old, either on loan or by paying a lower transfer fee than United will have hoped for.

There is also the potential for a straight swap involving the Englishman and Malen but there are multiple complications to overcome on that front.

But €60 million is a big ask, especially when Dortmund are not prepared to break their bank for Sancho. Now that INEOS are on board, United are expected to not pay over the odds for targets.