Bruno Fernandes reveals Joao Neves is ready for the top level



Bruno Fernandes has revealed his compatriot Joao Neves is an “excellent player” as Manchester United continue to be linked with the Benfica midfielder.

Speaking to Sport TV Portugal as the 29-year-old linked up with the Portuguese national team ahead of the international break, Fernandes was asked about his young midfield partner being touted with a move to his team.

Fernandes replied, “I don’t know if United rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump.” He continued his praise, describing Neves as “an excellent player” whose form justifies “why the big clubs are after him.”

Neves has firmly established himself at the heart of Roger Schmidt’s side since making his debut at the beginning of last year, drawing attention from Europe’s biggest clubs. He has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool alongside United in the Premier League, as well as Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The midfielder has made 45 appearances for Benfica across all competitions this season. He also earned his first call up to the Portuguese senior side in October, coming off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 5-0 win.

Combining a potent pairing of physicality and technique, Neves is the quintessential modern midfielder.

He is a strong force in the middle of the pitch, ranking highly across every metric defensive metric. He clocks in at the 91st percentile for tackles and 97th for blocks. Despite standing only 5’9, Neves also ranks in the 87th percentile for successful aerial duels, underscoring his robust approach.

Neves’ legs are built like tree trunks and there’s little worry the 19-year-old would be able to translate his game to the rigours of English football. Especially when his ability on the ball is considered.

Neves is technically superb, displaying elite dribbling ability to help evade the opposition press, and possessing excellent short and long-distance passing. He ranks 98th and 91st for attempted passes and pass completion, underscoring his metronome style in midfield, while he also sits in the 87th percentile for progressive passes and 90th percentile for successful take-ons.

This analysis reveals a player who is as capable of incisively passing through the opposition, as he is dribbling past them. He has also chipped in with two goals and two assists from defensive midfield this season for good effect.

It’s a rare skillset when a player is able to combine these technical gifts with the defensive prowess Neves demonstrates. It’s even rarer when that player is so young, and it’s for precisely these reasons why Fernandes is so confident his compatriot is “ready for that big jump” to the top level of European football.

As relayed by The Peoples Person here, Old Trafford officials are reported to have designated the 19-year-old midfielder as the their primary target this summer after receiving approval from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The expected price tag – worth in excess of £100 million – will likely prove a major hurdle for United, however, given a finite budget this summer and a number of other areas in need of urgent attention in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Nevertheless, if the club listens to their captain’s advice, Neves may just prove a price worth paying if he continues on his meteoric trajectory, regardless of the eventual fee.

