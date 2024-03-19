Bruno Fernandes reveals secret to incredible injury record

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, has credited his family for his incredible injury record during his time at Old Trafford.

The talismanic midfielder has only missed one game due to illness and none owing to injury during his stay in Manchester.

This means that the player has racked up an incredible 223 appearances for the Red Devils since his move to United in January 2020.

In fact, Fernandes has had an impressive fitness record his whole career.

According to transfermarkt, Fernandes has missed one game due to illness in the 2021/22 season, and picked up a leg injury that kept him out for 10 days of the Portugal squad in March 2019. He also missed two days due to the flu in 2017 when at Sampdoria.

The Portugal international is the perfect example of the sport adage that the “greatest ability is availability”.

Speaking on his incredible record in The Daily Mail he said, “I just have to be grateful for my father and my mum because they made me the right way, the strong way.

“They’ve been here for the last two games and they give me that extra energy, with my kids and my wife, they always take care of me”.

“My wife does a great job at home to give me as much rest as I can. It’s difficult when you have two kids at home and they want to play”.

“My youngest one wants to play football all the time, but I get my rest, my naps, everything I need, because she’s there to help me. Part of this record is my family”.

The midfielder has faced a lot of criticism of his captaincy from exterior sources but the player’s efforts for the team are rarely doubted within Old Trafford.

Fernandes was once again praised for his fine efforts on Sunday in the titanic tussle against Liverpool, when he played the second half of extra time as a centre back for his side.

Elaborating on his position change he claimed, “I do what’s needed to win games. I don’t mind. It wasn’t in the plan, it was trying to go man-marking on the pitch, but I felt at moments I could jump on their midfielders and at moments, I could drop a little bit to help H [Harry Maguire] because obviously, they have a lot of pace up front”.

The Portuguese has once again been a pivotal player for the Red Devils as he has played 38 games this year, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists so far, well on course for double figures in both categories.

If United are to achieve their goals of a top four finish and win the FA Cup, their captain will surely play an integral part.