Erik ten Hag finally addresses Amad Diallo’s limited playing time after heroics vs. Liverpool



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has blamed the intense competition for places as the major reason behind Amad Diallo’s extremely limited playing time this season.

This is after Amad scored the winning goal for United in the 121st minute against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

The Ivorian expertly steered the ball into the bottom corner to send United through to the next stage of the competition, where they’ll face Coventry City.

Amad was sent off for taking his shirt off during the wild celebrations that ensued soon after he found the back of the net. He told reporters that he forgot he was on a yellow card amidst all the euphoria and jubilation around him.

After the final whistle, Marcus Rashford – who also got on the score sheet – opened up on Amad not being a regular presence in United’s starting XI selections.

Rashford indicated that his teammate deserves more opportunities to show what he can do.

Indeed, Amad has only managed 46 Premier League minutes, since he came back from a knee injury that saw him miss the entire first half of the campaign.

He has often had to contend with a place on the bench and coming on as an impact substitute.

Ten Hag spoke about the player’s role in his team and said, “He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position.”

“He does not always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal.”

“But we know he can do it, we know he has the key moments where he can decide a game. I am very pleased he got the winner.”

“But we had another sub, Antony, who scores an equaliser, he is also in a problematic situation but you see he is fighting as well, he wants to contribute as well. I’m very happy with the bench today.”

Amad will be unavailable for selection when United face Brentford on March 30 after the international break. He will be serving his suspension.

