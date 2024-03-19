Hannibal Mejbri’s inner circle launch stunning attack on Sevilla over playing time

Hannibal Mejbri’s entourage have voiced their anger about his ongoing lack of playing time at Sevilla.

The Manchester United loanee’s season began with a bang, getting opportunities in the first team squad and scoring a world class strike against Brighton in September.

However since the beginning of November, when he stared a Carabao Cup tie versus Newcastle, the player saw his minutes drastically reduced and he was sent out on loan to La Liga to find more game time.

However, the player made a disastrous start with a yellow card in the opening five minutes of his debut as his side slumped to a 5-1 defeat to Girona.

The Tunisian then got into an altercation with a teammate in training and was even briefly axed from the squad.

Since then, the player has barely featured, only taking part in four games for a combined 89 minutes since his winter move.

Resultingly, Spanish websiteESTADIODeportivo claim that they have been informed by sources close to Hannibal that they are desperately unhappy with how his loan move has turned out and question the decision-making of current Sevilla coach Quique Sánchez Flores.

“Hannibal Mejbri’s entourage have pointed out to ESTADIO Deportivo that they do not understand this lack of prominence in Sevilla FC and the ostracism to which Quique has subjected the footballer”.

His inner-circle “openly point out weaknesses in the coach’s approaches” and believe that the Tunisia international’s lack of first team football is “not explained”.

“They don’t understand Hannibal’s lack of opportunities” and this had led them to question Sevilla director, Victor Orta’s power.

“They consider that Hannibal Mejbri’s career is going backwards at Sevilla after this lack of minutes” and that the player will return to Manchester United “without having achieved the goal of growing in another league, which according to his circle, suited his playing style more”.

It has already been relayed by The Peoples Person that the Andalusian side will not be taking up the €18m option to buy the player in the summer due to his poor performances and their economic situation.

Sadly for the United academy product, with only nine games left and Sevilla a precarious six points from the relegation zone, it does not seem likely the player will gain the trust of the manager anytime soon.