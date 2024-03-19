“It’s not that clever…”: Sir Jim Ratcliffe rules out signing Kylian Mbappe as he reveals Man United’s transfer strategy



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has turned down the idea of spending large sums on some of the world’s biggest and most famous stars like Kylian Mbappe.

Over the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, United have forked out incredible amounts of money to sign world-class players, who have then flopped at the club and not lived up to their billing.

The 20-time English champions have parted with more than £1bn on signings since Fergie left in 2013 but failed to challenge for the Premier League title. They came closest when they finished 12 points behind Manchester City in the 2021/22 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ratcliffe told The Geraint Thomas’ Cycling Club podcast that the secret is not to recklessly sign the biggest names available but to get recruitment right and bring in players that fit United’s ambitions.

He was asked on the podcast whether he would prefer to sign Mbappe for United or superstar cyclist Tadej Pogacar for his INEOS racing team.

The 71-year-old replied, “I would rather sign the next Mbappe rather than spend a fortune buying success. It’s not that clever buying Mbappe. Anyone could figure that one out.”

“More challenging is to find the next Mbappe or next Jude Bellingham or next Roy Keane.”

He was also questioned on whether he would consider a transfer approach for Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. United were interested in the England international while he was at Birmingham City but missed out on him.

The player elected to seal a switch to Borussia Dortmund. It’s from the Bundesliga that Real Madrid swooped in and secured his services.

Ratcliffe said about Bellingham, “He is a great footballer. It’s not where our focus is, the solution isn’t spending a lot of money on a couple of great players.”

“They have done that, if you look at the last 10 years, they have spent a lot of money on a couple of great players. The first thing we need to do is get the right people in the right boxes who are managing and organising the club. And make sure we get recruitment right, it is such a vital part of football today.”

He stressed that the Red Devils will be embarking on a “longer road” back to its past glories but there are no plans to just throw money at problems and look for shortcuts.

