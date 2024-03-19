John Murtough trying his best to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe of his use as job threat looms large



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his intentions of cleaning house at Manchester United crystal clear.

United are set for a huge executive overhaul and some incomings and outgoings in that vision have already taken place.

John Murtough, a relic of the Glazer era and not a very popular one at that, still remains at the club with his job under threat as well.

Reports have continued indicating that Murtough might be replaced by a Head of Recruitment with Dan Ashworth coming in as a potential Director of Football.

As such, the onus of saving his job is on Murtough and Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the much-maligned executive is showing “he means business”.

The report states that Murtough’s trips overseas to negotiate with other clubs have been working in his favour as he has continued to go about his work regardless of his job being under threat.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report which saw Murtough and Head of Negotiation, Matt Hargreaves, head to Spain.

Murtough has been trying to remain “visible” in Sir Jim’s sights as the INEOS team conducts a thorough audit of the club’s existing setup before making a final call on personnel futures.

In any case, even if he were to stay at the club, it would be in diminished capacity as his current job remit is set to be taken over by a more experienced team.

The United Director of Football was a shock appointment to the post when it happened and United’s transfer policy since his appointment hasn’t done anything to dispel doubts over his ability.

Erik ten Hag’s increased hand in transfers and scouting has come under scrutiny and a clear vision for the club has been missing under Murtough’s leadership.

Still, it is telling that amid the huge cull taking place, a decision on his future has still not been made so maybe Sir Jim does see a use for him, even if it is only in a relationship-building/ambassadorial role.

