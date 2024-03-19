Joshua Kimmich makes decision on potential Man United move as his Bayern Munich spell nears its end



Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is increasingly looking to be on his way out of the club but he has reportedly ruled out a potential move to Manchester United.

Kimmich was mentioned to be a player United are keen on, as part of INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s policy of going after players who are approaching the last year of their contracts.

Kimmich fits this bill as his deal with Bayern is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Midfield could become a position United seek to strengthen ahead of the upcoming transfer window, especially if Casemiro departs Old Trafford.

The Brazilian continues to be strongly linked to a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

It was stated that Kimmich prefers a move to England as he wants to try his hand at Premier League football.

He recently opened up on his future with the reigning Bundesliga giants and indicated that he is happy at the club. He however refused to definitely close the door to a transfer if the opportunity were to present itself.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person divulged that Bayern were trying to tie down Kimmich to a new deal. The reliable Florian Plettenberg has given an update on the situation and relayed that there has been no progress on this front.

The Sky Germany journalist has revealed a list of clubs that are indeed in the running to land Kimmich and also noted outfits that are now within a serious shot of securing his signature. United fall in the latter category.

Plettenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, Joshua Kimmich is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers!”

“Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025.”

“Only five top clubs are in consideration for Kimmich: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Some of the mentioned five clubs have already contacted Kimmich!”

“A move to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris is not an option for him.”

🚨🆕 News #Kimmich: FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers! Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025. ⚠️ Only five… pic.twitter.com/t0uAN8r8YS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 18, 2024

The 29-year-old has made 32 appearances so far for Bayern across all competitions. He has managed one goal and eight assists in that time.

Kimmich is a proven serial winner. With Bayern, he has won eight Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup trophy and the UEFA Supercup.

