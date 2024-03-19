Kobbie Mainoo earns deserved England call-up after FA Cup heroics

Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have justifiably grabbed most of the headlines at Manchester United in recent days, having combined brilliantly in the 121st minute of the game to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and seal a remarkable 4-3 comeback win in the FA Cup.

However, behind the pair, deep in midfield, another youngster kept United in the game with his excellent presence.

Kobbie Mainoo emerged as the best midfielder on the pitch on Sunday, as he outmuscled and outclassed Liverpool’s experienced midfielders, including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

The way he retained possession of the ball and glided past opposition players, evading their aggressive pressing with ease, was a sight to behold.

It seems his astute performance at Old Trafford on Sunday even managed to change Gareth Southgate’s mind.

The England manager has now handed the 18-year-old his first senior call-up for this month’s international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley.

This is certainly an interesting development as early last week Southgate overlooked Mainoo while naming his 25-man squad.

Explaining his decision, the England gaffer said Mainoo, who has been capped by England at under-17, under-18, and under-19 level, is too inexperienced for such a big move.

He said, “I think that he is doing brilliantly for a young player and we are never slow to put a young player into seniors. But he is only had a handful of games and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time.”

He continued (as relayed by The Peoples Person): “So we think ideally, we should allow him that space to develop at his own speed.”

Southgate was seemingly trying to protect Mainoo, who was instead promoted to Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad.

However, the Liverpool game further underlined that the United academy product is mature well beyond his years; ready to challenge the likes of Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham for a place in the Three Lions’ midfield.