Manchester United could turn to Serge Gnabry if Jadon Sancho is sold



Manchester United’s remarkable come-from-behind FA Cup quarterfinal success against Liverpool on Sunday came from two unlikely sources.

Not many would have bet on Antony to come in and score the team’s second with his right and on Amad Diallo to pop up with the winner in extra time.

Despite the Brazilian’s heroics, he remains firmly on the list of players linked with a move away in the summer as INEOS look to trim the wage bill and get fresh faces in.

Right wing has been a source of consternation throughout the current campaign for manager Erik ten Hag after he ended up having a major fallout with Jadon Sancho over sub-par training displays.

Sancho’s uncertain future

The England international is currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund and he would like to stay there with the German side more than happy to either keep him on another loan or sign him on the cheap.

There have been talks of United trying for Dortmund top-scorer Donyell Malen as part of a swap deal but the Bundesliga giants have slapped a 60 million price tag on the Netherlands international.

That could force United to look elsewhere and Fichajes have now claimed that Bayern Munich ace Serge Gnabry has emerged as an alternative if Sancho ends up leaving this summer.

The five-time Bundesliga champion has not endured the best of seasons due to injury problems with the Germany international missing 20 games thus far.

He has managed only six starts in all competitions this term, scoring thrice and with his current deal ending in 2026, an impending exit could be on the cards.

“Manchester United is one of the many teams interested in the signing of the German player from Bayern Munich, Serge Gnabry, with rumors intensifying due to the lack of minutes that the attacker has had since recovering from injury.

“Serge Gnabry could be a solution to fill the potential vacancy left by Jadon Sancho who has indicated that he wants to continue at Dortmund once his loan ends.”

Replacement found

Despite a poor season, the former Arsenal star has won a Champions League with the Bavarian giants and scored 84 times while also registering 51 assists in 232 games.

The Stuttgart-born “world class” star has a current market value of €45 million according to Transfermarkt and considering his experience and quality, could prove to be a bargain in today’s market.

Gnabry can play on either wing and up front and that versatility will be a huge boost to Ten Hag whose forwards have struggled in front of goal this term.

The forward also has experience of playing in the Premier League, something INEOS values highly and this could be a transfer to keep an eye on in the months to come.