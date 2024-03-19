Manchester United keeping a close eye on soon-to-be free agent Tosin Adarabioyo



Manchester United’s defence has been far from watertight this campaign, with the 20-time English league champions conceding three or more goals 12 times already this season.

Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Liverpool was the fifth time the Red Devils have let in three or more goals at Old Trafford.

The team had also conceded the second-most goals in this season’s Champions League group stages enroute to an embarrassing fourth place finish.

The team have sorely missed the presence of Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the backline while the futures of the remaining centre-backs all up in the air.

CB needed at United

INEOS need to find a long-term partner for the Argentine and there have been links with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Jorrel Hato.

A low-cost alternative has emerged as per HITC Football who have reported that the Red Devils are keeping tabs on soon-to-be free agent Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Fulham star has been a revelation this term as the Cottagers have conceded the seventh-lowest number of goals in the league with the Englishman helping keep six clean sheets in 17 starts across all competitions.

He is an established Premier League star, making 73 appearances in the English top-flight, scoring twice and helping keep 17 clean sheets in those games.

The team from Craven Cottage are desperate to keep hold of the former Manchester City academy graduate but the centre-back is keen to ensure a move up the table and being a free agent could aid him in his quest.

A host of Premier League outfits apart from United like Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and West Ham United are keeping their eye on developments in Greater London.

“Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are keeping tabs on Tosin Adarabioyo, but there are five more Premier League clubs who are looking at the Fulham defender, HITC understands.

“Tosin Adarabioyo is out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season and, as things stand, he is set to leave the Cottagers as a free agent.

Adarabioyo links emerge

“The fact that the defender will be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 is particularly appealing to the aforementioned clubs, especially given the current Profit and Sustainability issues impacting on the Premier League.”

Despite sanctioning his sale in 2020, Pep Guardiola remains a fan of the Mancunian and admitted that his pace distinguishes him from his fellow centre-halves.

““He is fast, he is faster than the people can believe it. He’s strong in the air,” the Spaniard was quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News.

Being from Manchester and proven in the Premier League could appeal to INEOS while his pace would enable United to continue Ten Hag’s high-transition style while not being afraid of getting counter-attacked, something current defender Harry Maguire fails to provide.

The England U19 international could prove to be an astute purchase should United go after him. There is also interest in his services from Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Lyon and Marseille all circling. This could be a race worth keeping an eye out for.