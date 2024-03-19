Manchester United target Ederson is too expensive for FC Barcelona

Manchester United have received good news in their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, as his price tag is reportedly too much for fellow admirers, Barcelona.

The 24 year old has enjoyed a standout season for the Serie A club and as such, has had numerous clubs around Europe keeping a keen eye on his progress.

The Brazilian has represented his side 36 times this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

In fact, the Red Devils have reportedly been scouting him for a while now as reports emerged in January that they were preparing to pounce for the Campo Grande native.

Furthermore, to emphasise United’s interest, the club has been scouting him intensely in both February and this month with the view of potentially replacing the declining and increasingly injury-prone Casemiro.

As usual, the side from Old Trafford will not get a free run as Fichajes are linking a host of clubs to the defensive midfielder. They credit AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham as some of the other teams to have an interest in recruiting him this summer.

However, one team that are currently not a threat to United are Barcelona.

The Spanish outlet admits that the “Brazilian midfielder is one of the Barça’s big targets for next season” and that they “already know Ederson’s purchase price”.

Unfortunately for the Catalan club, this is where things get tricky.

The transfer website lavishes praise on the combative midfielder describing him as “one of the standout figures” of Serie A this season.

Consequently, he won’t come cheap and the reported “starting price could be around €50 million, this being an unaffordable amount as of today for the Barcelona club”.

The Catalan club’s financial issues are well-documented and it seems unlikely the Italian side would give them a cut-price deal with a plethora of clubs, especially Premier League sides, waiting in the wings to drive up the price.

There is still much competition but should United decide to firm up their interest in the Brazilian midfielder, Barcelona being priced out of the deal certainly doesn’t hurt the Old Trafford side’s chances of landing him.