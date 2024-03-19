Manchester United to use Harry Maguire as bargaining chip for sensational Lucas Paquetá deal



Manchester United pulled off a stunning 4-3 win against fierce rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The feat was made even more incredible by the fact that United twice came back from a goal down with manager Erik ten Hag throwing the kitchen sink at the visitors in extra time.

Such was the urgency that the defence included Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire while the centre-back also played as an auxiliary striker at time as well.

Despite an impressive cameo and an overall impressive season as compared to the last term, the former skipper’s future remains up in the air.

Maguire to West Ham

He was close to an exit last summer with West Ham agreeing a £30 million deal with the Red Devils for the England international only for a pay-off-related dispute to throw a spanner in the works.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in form this campaign and has risen up the pecking order but the new minority stakeholders remain open to a sale and the Hammers are expected to return with a new bid.

As The Peoples Person relayed recently, David Moyes has asked the club to submit a £15 million bid for the former Leicester City star, whose contract ends in 2025.

Considering the player’s form this campaign, that seems like a lowball offer and United are ready to move in a different direction as outlined by The Daily Express (via CaughtOffside).

The report claims United could use West Ham’s interest in the defender and ask for their star midfielder Lucas Paquetá instead with United keen to strengthen at the centre of the pitch.

United would likely have to cough up a bit more in a cash-plus-player deal but would get the better deal considering the Brazilian’s exploits in England since his move in 2022.

The former Olympique Lyon man has scored 12 times and registered 13 assists in 74 games across all competitions while also lifting the UEFA Conference League crown last season.

United get Paquetá in return

The 26-year-old can play all across the midfield, out wide and even up front and his versatility has been a huge boon for Moyes and United could potentially use him in a similar way.

While the London side might not be too happy, the player is keen to leave and was close to departing for Manchester City

last summer, who wanted him to come in and replace the departing Ilkay Gundogan.

The Brazilian’s current deal lasts until 2027 and he has a market value of €65 million as per Transfermarkt but there is a growing likelihood that the player will not remain at the London Stadium beyond this season and it would be best to cash in now.

Whether the Hammers prefer a cash-only deal or are prepared to sanction a player-plus-cash deal remains to be seen. But this could be a smart ploy for INEOS to keep an eye on.