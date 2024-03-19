Marcus Rashford’s mother blames two bereavements for the forward’s struggles this season



Marcus Rashford’s mother, Melanie Maynard, has blamed the loss of two loved ones for her son’s struggles on the pitch this season.

Last term, Rashford was arguably in the finest form of his career. He plundered an impressive 30 goals across all competitions as he helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League, reach the FA Cup final and win the Carabao Cup.

His exploits earned him a new five-year bumper deal worth around £375,000-per-week.

The Carrington academy graduate rejected overtures from other interested parties like Paris-Saint Germain and dedicated his future to United.

However, this season, Rashford has found it hard to replicate the incredible performances he put up last term.

So far, he has eight goals in 35 appearances across all competitions. His most recent goal was an equalising goal that helped United overcome Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Amad Diallo would go on to find the winning strike that sent the Red Devils through to the next round of the tournament.

Things are starting to look up for Rashford, who has now found the back of the net in United’s last three games vs. Manchester City, Everton and of course, Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The 26-year-old’s mother wrote for The Times and expressed how proud she is of her son and what he has achieved so far.

She also tried to explain why at times, Rashford has not looked like himself.

“The Queen awarded him an MBE for his work. After all of this, Marcus worked hard to achieve a new contract at his boyhood club. He loves United. Marcus produced an unbelievable performance last season, scoring 30 goals and 11 assists, to warrant a new contract.”

“After that, Marcus lost a second very important person in his life: his cousin Nathan in November, after a very good family friend, Garf, had died a year earlier, which set him back a lot. It was a lot for someone so young to deal with.”

She added, “Marcus is United through and through from when he was younger. He always wanted to play football professionally at his boyhood club. He worked so hard. He always believed in “if you believe, you will achieve”. He’s had to sacrifice a lot to get to where he is today.”

“Marcus is human, so he will have ups and downs in his life like everyone else. Marcus is in a very good place, he will never let anyone down. But you always need to be wary of people’s intentions around you — sometimes people around you can be wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing.”

Ms Maynard relayed that Rashford is now doing well and is ready to have a strong finish to the season.

