Newcastle open to selling Bruno Guimarães, Manchester United ready to pounce



Manchester United were rocked by news of Casemiro’s injury before their crucial FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In his absence, Kobbie Mainoo had to assume responsibility and once again put in a stunning performance as the Red Devils clinched a thrilling 4-3 win but the hosts could have done with playing him further forward with the Brazilian at the base.

Manager Erik ten Hag said as much but this season, the former Real Madrid superstar has ended up missing 18 games and his pace has gone down rapidly in what has turned out to be a forgettable sophomore season in Manchester for the 32-year-old.

INEOS are prepared to let him leave and were reportedly less than impressed that the club decided to shell out €70 million on such a short-term fix.

Casemiro’s successor

The club will need to find a long-term successor and move away from their recent trend of spending big on ageing stars. That is why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing to overhaul the club’s structure to get the right personnel in.

Omar Berrada is set to join as CEO from arch-rivals Manchester City while the 20-time English league champions have also agreed a deal with Dan Ashworth to become the new sporting director.

However, his current club, Newcastle are intent on holding out for a large compensation package and refusing to let the former Brighton chief start at his new home before the summer, fearing he could swing imminent transfer deals in United’s favour.

One of the players Ashworth will reportedly target is current Magpies fan favourite Bruno Guimarães with Football Insider claiming Newcastle are looking to raise funds to steer clear of FFP concerns while managing to spend big.

The former Olympique Lyon man has a release clause of £100 million and if that is triggered, the team from Tyneside would be in a strong position financially.

“Newcastle United will consider selling Bruno Guimaraes this summer to fund their summer spending spree, sources have told Football Insider.

“Following years of heavy spending under the PiF-led ownership, Newcastle need to raise funds before signing any targets.

Newcastle open to sale

“He has been on the radar of Premier League and European clubs, with Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly eyeing a summer move.”

The Brazil international has been a revelation since his move to St James’ Park, playing 97 times for the Magpies and scoring 13 times and assisting as many while taking the club to the Carabao Cup finals last season, which they lost to United, and to the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a fan and termed him an “exceptional” player and City are expected to be pose the biggest threat to United’s ambitions of landing the defensive midfielder.

The Olympic gold medallist is of the perfect age and is a proven force in England and it would be one of the coups of the summer if the Old Trafford side can pull this heist off.

There have been reports United could miss out on the player if a transfer ban is imposed on account of the Ashworth deal but INEOS will have plans to counter this.