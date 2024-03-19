Sir Alex Ferguson becomes life member of German side Eintracht Frankfurt

Sir Alex Ferguson’s incredible career at Manchester United ensured he will go down as one of the greatest managers to have ever graced the sport.

After winning 38 trophies at Old Trafford, Ferguson gained legendary status and respect from everyone connected with the football world.

As reported by The Sun, that respect stretches far and wide as the great man has just been honoured as a lifetime member of the German outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt.

The connection immediately looks a surprising one but a delve back into Ferguson’s early years in the game explains the relationship.

Sir Alex recalled his first glimpse of Frankfurt when they came to play his beloved Rangers side in the 1960 European Cup semi-final.

The then 17-year-old Ferguson was in attendance at Ibrox and watched Frankfurt demolish his boyhood club to progress to the final.

“In the first leg, Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-1. I was at the second leg when they came to Ibrox with 70,000 spectators.

Of course, we felt hopeful and told ourselves that the Rangers could come back. In the end, they lost again by six goals. I was a Rangers fan and only lived about 200 metres from Ibrox. I also attended the final and hoped Frankfurt would win as they had beaten Rangers,” he explained.

Ferguson was playing at Queens Park, a local side in Glasgow at the time and admitted he was left in awe of a club that he described as “a great German team.”

Ironically, Sir Alex went on to make his Rangers debut against Frankfurt, scoring a hat-trick in a 5-3 win.

Unfortunately, their paths didn’t cross as manager of United but Fergie continued to admire the Germans from afar.

The pictures of the boss holding aloft the Frankfurt scarf show the 82-year-old looking in good spirits as he continues to be honoured for his incredible contribution to the game.