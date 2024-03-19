Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms plans to build new 100,000-seater “state of the art, world-class” arena for Man United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed plans to build a new world-class stadium for Manchester United that’s befitting of the club’s status as the biggest and most famous sports brand in the world.

Last month, United confirmed in a statement that Ratcliffe had officially completed his 27.7% partial investment into the club.

Soon after, he conducted an interview, where he laid out his plans for Old Trafford and his desire to construct a new venue for his boyhood club.

A task force was subsequently set up to study the feasibility of a regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

Ratcliffe appeared on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast and was asked about the Theatre of Dreams and what his ambitions are for United’s iconic grounds.

The Oldham-born billionaire said, “Manchester United are arguably the greatest club in the world. Definitely in the top three clubs in the world. They are probably the biggest sports brand worldwide. It’s a bit like Coca-Cola – anywhere you go in the world, they’ve heard of Manchester United.”

“It needs to have a stadium that is befitting the club and the brand. That might have been the case 20 years ago, but it isn’t today. [Old Trafford] is a little bit tired.”

“If you look at what Real Madrid are doing with the Bernabeu and Barcelona with the Nou Camp, the Bernabeu is fabulous. It’s like a cauldron of noise. The Nou Camp is enormous and they are spending a lot of money revamping it.”

“You look at the Premier League, we don’t have anything that compares. And yet the Premier League is several times bigger than the Spanish league in terms of size, scale and importance today. That’s where all the money is with TV. The Premier League needs to have some grounds which are the equal of our European competitors.”

He opened up on further redevelopment but indicated his clear preference would be to oversee the building of a “world-class” facility that would attract some of sports’ biggest events to the north of England.

Ratcliffe added, “We can refurbish the ground and have a fantastic stadium, that will take about a billion to do that, and the club can shoulder that burden. But we have got this opportunity to build a new ground if we choose to. We’ve got enough space to build a completely new ground.”

“If we build a completely new ground, it would be state of the art, world-class, [have a capacity of] 90,000 or even 100,000. I think that then provides a platform for some of the big competitions in the north of England. Why shouldn’t England play in the north? Why is the FA Cup final always in the south?”

“Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have won 10 Champions Leagues. London [clubs] have won two Champions Leagues. There are occasions where Liverpool are providing six or seven players to the England team.”

He noted that football is just as important to the north as it is to the south, if arguably not more.

