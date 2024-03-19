

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rather controversially selected Cristiano Ronaldo as his pick for Manchester United’s greatest ever player, rather than the late great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, the British billionaire was asked who is “the greatest ever United player in your eyes?” Ratcliffe took a slight moment to consider before replying, “probably Ronaldo I guess”, referencing how he had not necessarily seen Charlton to the full extent he could.

“I remember Sir Bobby Charlton a bit, he was obviously the legend at Manchester United,” Ratcliffe stated. But he recounts his experience of meeting Sir Alex Ferguson for the first time as one which influences his pick for the club’s greatest ever player.

Speaking to the legendary Scot as a dinner function eight years ago, Ratcliffe says he asked Ferguson who the best player he ever coached was. Despite presiding over such players as Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona, Ferguson settled on Ronaldo as the greatest talent during his time at Old Trafford.

However, Ratcliffe did pay tribute to George Best – the fabled Northern Irish wizard – as the “most naturally gifted player” he had ever seen in a red shirt.

Which opens up an interest debating over what factors govern ‘greatness’.

Ratcliffe is assured in his pick, with Ferguson’s approval, that Ronaldo is the best player in United’s history, yet describes Charlton as the legend at the club, while also considering Best the most naturally talented player he’s seen.

Three different answers for one question; with each one being equally valid.

Cristinao Ronaldo is the best player to have worn a Manchester United shirt, as he is combined world-class innate talent with a world-class work-ethic. His career at Old Trafford would be legendary in its own right; the fact he went on to cement himself as one of the game’s all-time greats after relocating to Madrid only furthers the Portuguese star’s standing in football.

George Best is the most naturally gifted player to have worn a Manchester United shirt. While his problems off-the-field plagued the winger long after the end of his playing career, and likely prevented him reaching even greater heights during it, Best’s talent was so prodigious he became a Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner despite his demons.

If he had possessed Ronaldo’s obsession with being the best, Ratcliffe’s answer may very well be a different one.

Sir Bobby Charlton is the greatest player to have worn a Manchester United shirt. His talent is unquestioned, as is his CV, at both club and international level. But it’s Charlton’s character; his integrity and virtue as a human being; his commitment and unwavering loyalty to the club over the course of a lifetime through the highs of 1968 and the lows of 1958, which elevates him from a great player to the greatest person in United’s history.

