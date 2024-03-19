Sir Jim Ratcliffe describes Manchester United as “thin on glamour”



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed he believes Manchester United have grown “thin on glamour” in recent years despite the enormous investment the club have spent on recruitment.

Speaking on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, the British billionaire, who gained ratification as the new co-owner at Old Trafford in February, revealed he felt it was important to restore the sense of “glamour attached to th[e] club” as it is an “element of United, it’s part of the brand.”

Ratcliffe listed off iconic figures from United’s past, “with the likes of George Best, [Sir] Bobby Charlton, [Eric] Cantona the King, [Sir Alex] Ferguson himself” as sources of allure and magic who have helped shape the identity of the club.

“I think with United it’s always been quite an important element of the club, always been a bit of glamour associated with the club,” Ratcliffe stated. “And it’s something we should never forget…”

The interviewer then pressed the INEOS owner on whether that was an aspect he would be focusing on to try and “get it back to a certain extent?” Ratcliffe replied immediately: “Yes, correct. Because it’s been a bit thin on glamour in the past decade.”

It’s one of the more interesting public responses the club’s new co-owner has given when pressed upon his ambitions for United, given it runs antithetical to the early period of the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford.

The INEOS Sport team have been solely focused on a top-down overhaul at their new club, beginning with the installation of a ‘best-in-class’ executive structure which will chart United’s new course.

Omar Berrada – poached from local rivals Manchester City – will be the new chief executive in a move described by inside sources as a potential ‘game-changer’. He is expected to be joined by Dan Ashworth as the sporting director, if a compensatory deal can be agreed with Newcastle. Further targets for a recruitment specialist, and a number of technical directors, are expected to be added to this new executive team.

It’s the type of approach United have been desperate for in the post-Ferguson malaise, as the structural organisation of the club is not commensurate with a major football institution in the modern game.

The fact Old Trafford has not had a dedicated sporting director at the helm at any point in the past decade – a prerequisite at their domestic and continental rivals – illustrates why United have declined in the manner they have. But, equally, the fact they appear likely to appoint one of the Premier League’s most-highly regarded options for this role in Ashworth speaks to the quietly effective plan INEOS have begun with.

Yet, there is virtually no glamour in any of these moves.

Most fans have not heard of Ashworth, while virtually none will be aware of Berrada. Similarly, the next selection of potential targets on the INEOS agenda – Dougie Freedman (Crystal Palace) and Jason Wilcox (Southampton) – fall into this category of the unknown.

Which is why Ratcliffe’s ambition to restore this sense of glamour proves an interesting counterpoint to the efficient, almost inconspicuous early goals of the INEOS revolution.

If a foundation of competency can be established at United in the coming months, which ultimately drives the new direction of the club, this will then enable more glamorous decisions to be taken to add to this base; the colourful cherries on top of a rock solid cake.

Ratcliffe is right to point out the romanticism and stardom which has run throughout the club’s history, and he’s right to want to help restore it. But, most importantly, he’s absolutely right in the approach his team are taking to lay the groundwork for this to happen first.

United need to walk before they can run; but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having the long-term ambition of being the fastest in the world.

