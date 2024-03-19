Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives his verdict on the Premier League title race

Manchester United’s poor first half to the season has cost them a place in the Premier League title race and they are currently fighting to finish in the top four.

Despite a difficult campaign, optimism is at its peak with the club entering a new dawn following the arrival of INEOS sparking hope among fans for a brighter future at Old Trafford.

Lifelong United fan and INEOS chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has recently given his verdict on the three teams who are fighting it out for this year’s title.

Speaking as a guest on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, Ratcliffe was asked who he would like to see finish top of the pile come the end of May.

“I hate them all!,” he said with a chuckle.

“We’ve got liverpool, Man City and Arsenal. I don’t know, they’re all the enemy, I couldn’t possibly choose one,” he added.

Arsenal were the presenter’s choice for the crown and Ratcliffe did have words of praise for Gunners coach Mikel Arteta.

“It would be good for Arteta. He’s done really well there and Arsenal have been patient with him, which is nice as well,” said Sir Jim.

Ratcliffe’s comments regarding the patience the North Londoners have shown toward Arteta could serve as comfort for United boss Erik ten Hag, who is facing questions on his own future after an underwhelming second campaign in Manchester.

United’s thrilling weekend win against Liverpool has kept Ten Hag in the hunt for back-to-back trophy successes at the club after winning the League Cup last time out.

Winning the FA Cup will certainly be a major boost to Ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job at United, particularly with the club nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth and six behind Spurs in fifth in the race for the Champions League.

Ratcliffe and his team have spent little time before diving in to try and fix the sporting structure behind the scenes at Old Trafford and Ten Hag’s future will be decided in the coming months.

The Dutchman will want to end the season as strong as possible and United will hope to make up ground on the teams above them when they return to action with a trip to Brentford on March 30.