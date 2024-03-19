Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies Gareth Southgate as his number one potential Erik ten Hag replacement



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly identified England’s Gareth Southgate as his top choice to potentially succeed Erik ten Hag.

Despite masterminding United’s dramatic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday, Ten Hag remains under pressure during his second season as United boss.

United have endured a very inconsistent season that saw them come crashing out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in humiliating fashion.

The Red Devils have lost 11 league matches so far this term and at the moment, a top-four finish seems like an uphill battle.

United are nine points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth position.

In recent weeks, the 20-time English champions have been linked to other managers including Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter.

However, according to The Daily Star, it’s Southgate who is leading the pack as he is greatly admired by Ratcliffe.

“It has emerged Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Southgate his No.1 choice to replace Erik ten Hag, should the Dutchman be sacked this summer.”

“But on the opposite end of the rope in this managerial tug-of-war is the Football Association, who are determined not to let Southgate slip from their grasp. FA bosses regard Southgate as God’s gift to the national game, following his stellar work with the England team since 2016.”

The newspaper adds, “What new United investor Ratcliffe likes most about Southgate is his steadying influence in such a pressured environment. His ability to develop young talent and create a winning culture, where one previously didn’t exist. A culture he wants Southgate to implement at United, one of the biggest but most broken clubs in the game.”

It’s understood that Ratcliffe sees Southgate as a “crucial part of his ambitious plans” to knock the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City off their perch while also challenging European giants like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the continent’s most prestigious prizes.

The INEOS billionaire wants to surround himself with people he can trust and sees Southgate as an individual who fits the bill.

Jeremy Cross also notes that Ratcliffe is “growing increasingly confident of being able to lure” the England boss to Old Trafford.

It would cost the British businessman £800,000 in compensation to install Southgate as Ten Hag’s successor.

“Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford have consulted some of United’s former greats about who should replace Ten Hag. And the overwhelming choice was Southgate.”

“Southgate also has the backing of some of United’s current players – and incoming director of football Dan Ashworth. Southgate has a close relationship with Ashworth following their time together at the FA, with the latter being a huge supporter of the 53-year-old.”

The Daily Star further state that even if Ten Hag wins the FA Cup and attains Champions League qualification, it would do little to change Ratcliffe’s mind, who is not convinced by him.

Ten Hag stands to pocket up to £10m if he is relieved of his duties before the expiry of his deal.

