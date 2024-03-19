Sir Jim Ratcliffe interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United’s disappointing campaign has been largely down to the teams struggles in front of goal.

Erik ten Hag’s side are comfortably the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League and have scored two less than relegation threatened Luton Town.

A busy summer is expected at Old Trafford given INEOS arrival at the club and signing a centre-forward is likely to be high on the list of priorities for the new minority owners.

As reported by TEAMTALK, Lille striker Jonathan David is one of the names shortlisted to bolster United’s attack as they enter a new era in Manchester.

The Canadian is enjoying another fine season in Ligue 1 having netted 21 times in 36 appearances so far.

Teamtalk claim that United have been “very impressed by David’s electric displays this term”, having sent scouts to France with Sir Jim Ratcliffe already a huge admirer.

At 24 years of age, there is also plenty of room for improvement for the already talented David and his profile fits the energetic front line Ten Hag favours.

The forward would certainly give the Dutchman another quality option in forward areas where the team has looked wafer-thin at times this season.

The exile of Jadon Sancho coupled with the lack of form from Marcus Rashford and Antony, as well as injuries to Rasmus Hojlund, United have struggled for consistency up front.

As per Transfermarkt, David’s market value stands at £43million but Lille are expected to demand a significantly higher figure come the summer.

Particularly with Arsenal and Tottenham also interested in securing the striker’s services, the French club will hope to spark a bidding war between the Premier League rivals.

In the meantime, Ten Hag will hope to end the season strong to secure his position as the man to lead United into the new regime under INEOS.

After the breathless FA Cup quarter-final victory against Liverpool on Sunday, United have a break from action until the trip to Brentford on March 30 in the Premier League.