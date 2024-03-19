Sir Jim Ratcliffe opens up on Sir Dave Brailsford’s crucial role at Manchester United



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opened up on the role of his close ally and confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford, in the running of the club.

Last month, United confirmed in a statement that Ratcliffe had completed his deal for a partial 27.7% investment into the Red Devils.

Since then, he and his INEOS organisation have embarked on a thorough audit of United in an effort to identify areas of improvement.

The club already secured the services of Manchester City’s Omar Berrada to come in as CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

Talks with Newcastle remain ongoing for Dan Ashworth. The transfer and recruitment guru has been tipped to assume a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

INEOS are also pursuing Southamton’s Jason Wilcox and Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman to be United’s technical director and head of recruitment respectively.

Central to Ratcliffe’s sporting revolution at United is Brailsford. Ratcliffe made Brailsford his man on the ground in Manchester.

Ratcliffe appeared on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast and discussed Brailsford’s roles and responsibilities at length.

The British billionaire said, “The two people who are most focused on it would be Dave and myself, in terms of how we resolve it all.”

“We’ve now got Omar Berrada of course, our new CEO from Manchester City, who is still on gardening leave at the moment, he’ll be a big part of it.”

“But it’s Dave and myself really, and we have a daily chat… It’s never a short chat with Dave, is it?”

Ratcliffe emphasised the need to get the right people in the job at United. He explained that this is the 20-time English champions’ best route to achieving success once more and returning to the pinnacle of English and European football.

“You have to believe with Man Utd, if we get all the details right, all the right people in the right boxes, doing the right things in the right environment, that sporting elite environment. The results will drop out the bottom.”

“Those things are not right at Manchester United today as we’ve said very clearly. It’s not a light switch, it’s a much longer road to travel because there’s so many aspects to it.”

He added on Brailsford, “Dave would never say buy that player because I think he is a very good player, he would never do that. That’s not his skillset – but we need that skillset at Man Utd.”

Ratcliffe also confirmed his plans for Old Trafford and his desire to build a new world-class venue for United.

