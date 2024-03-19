Sir Jim Ratcliffe picks Manchester United over INEOS cycling team in dream scenario quiz



Sir Jim Ratcliffe picked Manchester United ahead of the INEOS cycling team when subjected to a ‘dream scenario’ quiz.

Ratcliffe officially completed his deal to complete a 27.7% partial investment into United last month. He is now a co-owner of the club.

As part of his arrangement with the Glazers, INEOS assumed full control of the Red Devils’ sporting operations.

The organisation led by Sir Dave Brailsford have been carefully analysing and scrutinising every department and area of the club as they seek to identify where improvements can be made.

Ratcliffe appeared on The Geraint Thomas podcast and spoke about his regime at Old Trafford and what United fans can expect going forward.

During the podcast, he was subjected to a dream scenario quiz, where he was asked to choose one thing or the other.

Most questions revolved around picking between INEOS Grenadiers and success for United.

In one such question, the British billionaire was asked, “INEOS winning all three grand tours in a season or United winning the treble once more?”

After careful contemplation, he replied, “Wow, I think probably because it’s so unique, I think United winning the treble.”

“I’m afraid so, sorry about that Geraint.”

His answer will undoubtedly have pleased United fans, who have had to be content for so many years with owners who care very little about the club’s fortunes – the Glazers.

It’s yet another indication that Ratcliffe means well for the 20-time English champions and is keen on seeing them return to their best.

In another question, Ratcliffe was put to the task about what he’d prefer between Geraint winning the tour in 2024 or United lifting the Premier League.

In this instance, he cleverly responded that he loves both and refused to make a clear choice.

