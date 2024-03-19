Sir Jim Ratcliffe recalls Manchester United’s famous Treble-winning season

Manchester United’s Treble winning team of 98/99 is widely regarded as one of the greatest sides in the history of English football.

New co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will be desperate to inspire the latest bunch of United players to hit similar heights during his time Old Trafford.

Lifelong United fan, Ratcliffe, has fond memories of that famous season and has recently spoken on the increible night in Barcelona that secured the Treble.

Ratcliffe opened up about the game against German giants Bayern Munich in an interview for The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club on Apple Podcasts.

Asked if he had a favourite United team from his years of supporting the club, there was only one answer for the INEOS billionaire.

“I suppose for me that ’99 team. When we won the Treble, I was there in Barcelona for that,” Sir Jim revealed.

United won the Champions League final in thrilling fashion with two stoppage time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Ratcliffe remembers the struggles the team endured before the incredible crescendo.

“I don’t know if you remember (the game) but we never should have won it. We won it in the last three minutes, Bayern were way ahead of us!

“We didn’t have Roy Keane or Paul Scholes, who I would say were the two most significant players in the team,” he recalled.

Ratcliffe praised the ability of Sir Alex Ferguson for United’s never-say-die spirit which played a huge role in securing the three trophies that season.

“You’ve got to attribute quite a bit of that to Alex. He was such a driver of his players and a great, great coach,” he added.

Danish keeper Peter Schmeichel captained United in the famous final and Ratcliffe was asked whether he was one of the players he admired from the squad to which he replied, “Oh yes. Correct.”

United currently look a far cry from repeating such a feat but Ratcliffe has assured fans he will be doing everything in his power to restore the club to its former glories.

After the exhilarating FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday, United have a two-week break before returning to action against Brentford in the Premier League at the end of the month.