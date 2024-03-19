Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals details of first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson after completing Man United deal



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is the first person he met soon after he completed his partial investment into the club.

Last month, United confirmed that Ratcliffe’s bid to purchase a 27.7% stake in the Red Devils was finally over the line.

Since then, he and his INEOS organisation have been undertaking an audit of United as they seek to identify key areas of improvement.

Ratcliffe spoke on The Geraint Thomas Cycling podcast and shed some light on his exciting meeting with Sir Alex.

The petrochemicals billionaire explained that he was accompanied by his close ally and confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford, to the Scot’s house.

“He was the first person I went to see [when the takeover was signed]. We signed a deal on Christmas Eve at 4 o’clock after about one-and-a-half years of trying.”

“I think I went on the 2nd of January up to Manchester to see lots of people but Alex Ferguson was the first person Dave {Brailsford] and I went to see at his home.”

“We were there from about 9-10 but left at 1 pm [laughs]. He’s very thoughtful about the club, Alex.”

Ratcliffe added about his experience with Fergie, “You have to pinch yourselves occasionally.”

When asked whether he had to win the ex-United manager over, the British businessman replied, “He doesn’t [suffer fools]. I think Alex takes his time with people but we have a very engaging conversation.”

“I enjoy his company, he’s good company, and he’s very thoughtful about the club. So why wouldn’t you listen to one of the greatest coaches football has ever known?”

Ratcliffe noted Sir Alex’s United tenure and just how immensely successful he was in the Old Trafford dugout.

