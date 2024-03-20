Alejandro Garnacho dreaming of Real Madrid move in the future



Manchester United overcame Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller in their FA Cup quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Two unlikely substitutes, Antony and Amad Diallo got the job done in the end but the victory would not have been possible without the humongous effort put in by Alejandro Garnacho.

Whenever the Argentine picked up the ball, all he wanted to do was run at the heart of the Liverpool backline and run he did and his effort paid off as he picked up the match-winning assist.

He was fearless and what made his contribution even more commendable was the fact that he was nursing a hamstring injury in the lead-up to the game.

Erik ten Hag has managed his rise brilliantly and the academy graduate is now a bonafide star and a regular member of the first team after initially finding chances hard to come by with his discipline questioned.

Garnacho’s stunning season

His hard work and diligence impressed the Dutchman who eventually sanctioned a brand-new long-term deal for the 19-year-old who has kept producing the goods despite being asked to play out on the right wing.

The forward has seven goals and four assists so far this season and his performances have attracted Real Madrid who have been long-term suitors.

Alejandro Garnacho's dream is to follow in his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps and play for Real Madrid. 👣 🗣️ Argentine reporter Gastón Edul: "Alejandro Garnacho's dream as a player is to play for Real Madrid. Not now, but he has it clear that he wants to play for Real… pic.twitter.com/ynmkwtjK1V — SPORF (@Sporf) March 20, 2024

In fact, as The Peoples Person relayed recently, Real president club president Florentino Perez is expected to embark on a trip to Manchester soon and wants to conduct a meeting with the United star.

The Argentina international is a fan favourite at Old Trafford with fans singing his name from the rafters and considering the long-term deal in place, not even a humongous offer can change the club’s mind currently.

But the player’s affection towards Cristiano Ronaldo is well known and there is a feeling that the player wants to emulate his idol as seen from his celebrations and even the clothes he wears.

The Portuguese left the Theatre of Dreams when he was 25 after winning the Champions League and three Premier League titles with the Red Devils for a then-world record fee of £80 million.

Real Madrid calling

And Garnacho, who was born in Madrid and came up through the ranks at Atletico, has not hid his affections for Los Blancos Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has indicated that the player would like to move there in the future.

“Alejandro Garnacho’s dream as a player is to play for Real Madrid. Not now, but he has it clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid at one point in his career,” the journalist said.

Hopefully that time does not arrive anytime soon and if and when it does happen, the player leaves after taking United back to the top of English football.

Fans will be heartbroken but at least he will have fulfilled his promise, just like his idol did all those years ago.