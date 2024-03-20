Bruno Fernandes tips surprising name for best coach in the world, lauds another rival manager



Manchester United and its related people talking up Manchester City is becoming a bit of a theme right now.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe lauded Pep Guardiola’s team and their achievements and signed Omar Berrada from them, now club captain Bruno Fernandes has joined in on the act.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet Abola, Fernandes labelled Pep Guardiola as the “best coach in the world”.

Fernandes said that Guardiola has changed football forever and every coach wants to be like him.

He was replying to a question about Guardiola marking him out as one of United’s dangermen before their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Fernandes said it is “something spectacular” to receive praise from a coach like Guardiola because he is someone he “really appreciates” and is the best.

He said: “We are talking about the best coach in the world, without a shadow of a doubt. In recent years, he has been the best coach in the world. He is probably the coach who most changed the game of football. Nowadays, everyone wants to be Guardiola, there’s no need to hide that.

“All teams, from the second to the first divisions, everyone tries to play like City and everyone tries to find the dynamics that City has, because they have results and success.

“For me, having praise from a coach like Guardiola is something spectacular, because, as I said, we are talking about a coach that I really appreciate and who, for me, today, is the best coach in the world.”

After waxing lyrical about Guardiola, he turned his focus to Jurgen Klopp, saying that he resonates with the German’s passion and intensity for the game.

He credited Klopp for making Liverpool believe again and said he is one of the coaches he “most appreciates”.

Acknowledging the enemy when they are better than you right now can be called self-awareness which is the first step towards improvement but unabashed praise is unlikely to go down well with many United fans.

Ultimately, the hope is that by the time Erik ten Hag is done at the club, his name is taken alongside these two coaches Fernandes waxes lyrical about!

