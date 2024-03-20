Christian Eriksen not happy with lack of minutes, has made his displeasure known to Erik ten Hag



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had to pull out all the stops in the closing moments of their FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool at Old Trafford and it ended up paying dividends as the hosts ran out 4-3 victors at the end of extra time.

The Dutch manager’s future was almost on the line and two unlikely sources in the form of Antony and Amad Diallo stood up to be counted.

United came back from a goal down on two occasions and the Red Devils were helped by the presence of Christian Eriksen, who made only his third appearance of the New Year on Sunday.

The Dane played almost at the base of the midfield and even dropped back in defence to try and pass it around or go long in the closing stages and despite being 32, his passing range remains unparalleled at the club.

Eriksen’s season

However, it has been his lack of pace and the inability of Casemiro to deal with that issue this season that has not helped the manager.

With Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence, the Dane has found chances hard to come by and has played a grand total of 135 minutes in 2024 and has started only 11 games this campaign as opposed to 37 last time out.

It is quite natural that the former Tottenham Hotspur star is not enjoying this current phase and told as much to Tipsbladet a recent interview.

He also revealed that he has had a chat with the manager and considering the club has won nine games and lost only two, it was natural for the manage to want to stick to a winning combination.

“I myself have stated earlier that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it is not something I lose sleep over. The team is performing, and so I have to respect the role you have alongside.

“For me, it has been working hard and focusing on being fit for every game, and I am. It is easier now to accept my role than it had been before.”

EtH knows of his displeasure

The form of Mainoo, whose displays have seen him earn a senior England team call-up, and the goalscoring exploits of Scott McTominay have meant Eriksen’s game time has reduced further.

“I have had a conversation with Erik ten Hag that I am of course dissatisfied with the situation and that I would like to play as much as possible.

“He said it was the team he had chosen, and Kobbie Mainoo is doing well, and the rest of the middle is also doing well, so there is a battle for places, which is to be expected when you play in a top club. There is great competition in the team.”

There have been murmurs of discontent brewing due to the former Inter Milan star’s recent national team call-up despite his lack of minutes.

Even the national team coach has spoken about the lack of minutes at club level due to Eriksen’s importance to the Denmark squad and things must change soon, something the three-time Danish player of the year also agreed with.

International future in jeopardy

“Of course you can be worried in the long run, because I want to play as much as possible. Of course, you don’t want to sit on the bench all the time. I don’t have that approach to it, but it’s not something that worries me right now.

“It’s often when you change teams and win, you don’t change the winning team, and I respect that.”

Considering the recent injury to Casemiro and the number of injuries United have suffered this season, it is clear to see that Eriksen still has a major role to play as he showed with his abilities on Sunday.

As for his future, the midfielder’s current deal lasts until 2025 and there is a likelihood he might not stay beyond the summer. And since he arrived as a free agent, the Red Devils are expected to make a hefty profit with Saudi Arabian clubs and Ajax eyeing a move.