“I chuckled a bit at that”: Christian Eriksen admits to laughing at Jurgen Klopp’s furious outburst with Danish journalist



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted to laughing at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp following his furious outburst with Dutch journalist Niels Christian Frederiksen.

United dumped Liverpool out of the competition in dramatic fashion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils ran out 4-3 winners after Amad Diallo scored the winning goal in the 121st minute.

After the final whistle, a furious Klopp spoke to Viaplay reporter Niels Christian. The German coach was asked, “Normally, intensity is the name of your game so how come it became so difficult in extra time?”

Klopp bizarrely replied, “That’s a bit of a dumb question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy. I don’t know how many games we’ve had recently and how many Manchester United have had. That’s sport. I’m really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it’s good.”

The reporter added, “So, too many games?”

An even angrier Klopp responded, “Oh you don’t think that. Come on! You are obviously not in great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

The Liverpool boss then stormed out of the interview in visible frustration. Frederiksen explained that he followed Klopp and asked him why he felt provoked. He revealed that Klopp shouted at him and pushed his microphone away on more than one occasion. Frederiksen noted that Klopp was “trying to flee from the interview.”

Eriksen opened up about the issue and told Tipsbladet that he saw the funny side of it and even enjoyed a laugh at the Liverpool manager’s expense.

The United star revealed, “I chuckled a bit at that. I happened to meet Per Frimann, who is his colleague, on the plane on the way home.”

“I know that Rasmus (Hojlund) has spent the whole flight home with Niels Christian (Frederiksen), so I think they’ve had some good conversations.”

“It’s journalism, and what they’re asking about isn’t something one is involved with oneself, but Klopp was of course tired and irritated after they had lost.”

United fans, like Eriksen, would have certainly enjoyed Klopp’s public meltdown, especially after a loss at the Red Devils’ hands.

