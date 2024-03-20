Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez join their international camps



Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have both reported for international duty for their respective countries, despite currently being ruled out with injury, offering a more optimistic timeline for their potential returns for Manchester United.

The defensive duo have missed large parts of the season for Erik ten Hag’s side through recurring injuries, with the team suffering enormously in their absence.

In September, Martinez suffered a relapse of the metatarsal injury which ruled him out of the run-in last year, during the Europa League tie against Sevilla. It required another surgery and four months of physical rehabilitation to recover from, with Martinez only returning in January.

In a cruel twist of fate, however, the 25-year-old then sustained an MCL injury (medial collateral ligament) in his right knee against West Ham, less than four weeks after his return against Tottenham Hotspur. In the three games Martinez started in this time, United came away with three victories.

An MCL injury can range in severity, with reports from Old Trafford suggesting there were even worries the centre-back may not return before the end of the season. A more realistic timeline of two months out was outlined, however.

It has been a similar tale of woe for the Argentine’s left-sided partner, Shaw.

The England international, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career at Old Trafford, has experienced much of the same this season. He sustained a serious hamstring injury at the end of August, which sidelined him for three months, returning in November.

However, disaster struck again in February – only a few weeks after Martinez’s MCL injury – with Shaw once again experiencing a hamstring problem. The initial estimate by United’s medical staff indicated a potential return date at the end of the season, though there were fears he may not even be fit enough to make the England squad for the Euros this summer.

The fact Shaw has travelled to St George’s Park to continue his recovery process is an optimistic one as it suggests the England coaching staff are fully expecting him to be a part of the squad in June. Equally, that Shaw was given permission by United to make the journey indicates they are happy with their defender’s progress as well.

#ENG training St George’s Park. Henderson, Kane, Palmer and Saka doing individualised programmes indoors. U17s’ Kian Noble #MCFC training with #ENG as he’s suspended for their game today. Numbers-related. Luke Shaw #MUFC here with #ENG doing his rehab. pic.twitter.com/5cbHEKlIp4 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 20, 2024

With Ten Hag’s side having progressed to the FA Cup semi-final, with a favourable draw against Coventry City suggesting a repeat trip to Wembley for the final is likely, the anticipated return of Shaw towards the end of the season will prove a major boost to United; particularly given the race for Champions League qualification is likely go right down to the wire.

In a parallel move to Shaw, Martinez has also joined up with the Argentinian national squad for their friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica. While the 25-year-old is unlikely to take part in these matches, and is believed to be in the camp for reasons of morale, it strikes a similarly optimistic tone to Shaw’s presence with England.

Qué alegría poder estar de nuevo acá, @Argentina!! 🇦🇷🫶🏼 Vamosss!! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/2N0qafxH8J — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) March 19, 2024

United are believed to be targeting the Brentford game after the international break as a return date for Martinez, who will offer a transformative effect on his team’s performance, from both a defensive and attacking perspective.

The long-term future of Ten Hag will be massively swayed by how his side finish this season. If qualification to the Champions League can be secured, courtesy of a fifth-placed finish, as well as an FA Cup victory, it could prove decisive in the Dutchman remaining in the dug out at Old Trafford next year.

And if he’s to have any hope of securing both of these goals, he’ll need his first-choice defensive duo of Martinez and Shaw fit and in form for as much of the remainder of the season as they can muster.

