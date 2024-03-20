Man United boss Erik ten Hag “dreams of returning” to Bayern Munich as head coach



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly eyeing the Bayern Munich job and is very keen on making a return to the Allianz Arena in future.

This comes as Ten Hag faces a battle to remain in the United dugout amidst the Red Devils’ inconsistent results and performances this season.

The 20-time English champions have lost 11 Premier League games this season and at the moment, a top-four finish seems nearly impossible.

Ten Hag’s men currently sit in sixth position in the league standings, nine points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in fourth. United have a game in hand.

United have been linked to multiple managers who have been tipped to possibly come in as Ten Hag’s replacement.

Some of the names that have been mentioned to be in the running for the hot seat include Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that England manager Gareth Southgate is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number one choice to succeed Ten Hag.

It’s understood that the INEOS billionaire is a huge admirer of Southgate and the work he has done with the national team.

Even more, Southgate is believed to have the support of some ex-United players, current stars and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth, who previously worked with the 53-year-old.

It was stated that even Champions League qualification and an FA Cup win would do little in the way of guaranteeing Ten Hag’s future at United.

Amidst all this, German journalist Christian Falk spoke on SPORT BILD and pointed out that Ten Hag might already be looking ahead, well beyond the Red Devils.

He explains that the Dutchman “dreams of returning” to Bayern as head coach one day.

It’s an open secret that the Bundesliga giants are on the hunt for a manager after they confirmed they’re set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

Falk was asked whether Ten Hag could be the next immediate Bayern boss after Tuchel departs. He relayed that this is “not true.”

He divulged that as of now, Ten Hag is not thought to be under consideration at Bayern but if he were to be sacked by United, his name could be discussed by bosses at the Bavarian outfit.

Ten Hag of course managed Bayern Munich II between 2013 and 2015. He led the side to the Regionalliga Bundesliga before Eredivisie outfit Utrecht swooped in for him.

A very successful and trophy-laden spell followed at Ajax before United appointed him in the summer of 2022.

